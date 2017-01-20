Trump now president, better get used to it

Editor:
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated today.
Regardless of anybody’s political musings or their interest in the media’s ad nauseam gossip and fake news about Trump, we need to acknowledge he is no longer the producer, the actor or the billionaire we once could freely enjoy insulting.
He now represents 62-million Americans (the number of people who voted for him), so get used to it — he is the next president of the United States.
Consider this French phrase: “Lèse-majesté” (injured majesty). It is the legal term for the crime of speaking or acting against the dignity of a nation’s leader.
Many European countries have penal codes that provide fines or minimum five-year prison sentences for lèse-majesté. The raison d’être for this law? If you publicly insult a nation’s ruler, you insult the state and all the citizens it represents.
It may not be against the law in Canada or the U.S.; however, it is certainly past proper decorum to delight in attacks ad hominem of Trump. Insults hurled at him are slurs against the nation and people he represents. We may criticize his ideas and actions as a nation’s leader, but we are not entitled to lèse-majesté.
Many agree with your opinion. When the Democrats get elected, to the disdain of many Republicans, there are no such marches against the state. Democracy is messy sometimes, but it is better than the alternative. What we are going to see today are a lot of people expressing their own particular cause in these marches, and the media will create their edited version and serve it up to the masses. If something is presented in a particular way enough times, it becomes de facto, even if it no longer resembles the original.
Only a few bold critics have presented the view that when Hollywood takes advantage of their stage presence to continuously decry those who voted Republican, they are putting down the majority of US states and those who bothered to even vote. Are all of those people to be placed in the same perceived human rights-infringing basket as the one they voted in? That is a lot of people to be so simply judged in on fell swoop.
I love Saturday Night Live.
Well said! The hate campaign against Trump and the daily round of slurs and accusations has gone far enough. Most of the nonsense came from people who like to hang on to the coat tails of those who show their discontent. Somehow, these ignorant, ill informed people, just have to put in their two cents worth. I do not agree with all if Trump’s policies, I think the man needs to put his brain in gear before he opens his mouth. I do not know if he will make a good President or not, he may flunk in the most horrible manner! He may turn out to be a good choice for the US, only time will tell. When I read about people marching in the streets, I shake my head and roll my eyes. Do they really think it will make one bit of difference to Trump? They are wasting their time, especially those in Kamloops who intend to march here. They would be far better employed in looking at our own government and realizing that we are not exempt from leaders who lie, manipulate and otherwise pull the wool over our eyes. Hopefully, Trump will not do any damage to Canada, our economics and trade. If he does, we will have to stand up to him and do our best to counter those threats. In the meantime, we should just realize that, for many, Trump is their salvation, just as many saw our present leader as their “golden boy.” It is not up to us to point the finger or criticize the man or the people. It is done, it is over,now it is time to make the best of it.Trump will not be allowed to run amok, he will have people watching his every move, he will have advisors and if he “misbehaves,” they will step into action. People have gone into panic mode, all over the world they are wringing their hands and imagining the worst. Remember, hope for the best, plan for the worst, that is all we can do. The government and the people in the US are far tougher than ours, we stand by and complain when our leaders do not listen to their people, in the US they take action. We “look into things,” and most of the time it is all covered up and no one really pays any kind of consequence If Trump steps out of line, he will be gone, game over. We have leaders who step out of line and they are still leading us! Let’s wait and see what the future brings, instead of gossiping and passing on our fears to others.
May God help American as the Twit of Twitter takes over.
“Trump now president, better get used to it”….I’ve been “used to it” for months, now. Besides, it’s a helluva lot better than the alternative. Nice to see all the whiners bemoaning his presidency…on both sides of the border. Want another example of the difference between left & right ? (glad you asked, Mr. the SEAL….) Okee-dokee, notice when Harper got in, all the lefties said they were gonna move South and his guvmint was constantly under attack by the media and opposition….protests over almost everything ?….look at the difference in how they treat that putz Trudeau. The same thing happened in the States over the treatment of Billary and Trump. Fortunately, their voters saw through it and didn’t vote Clinton in. When Trudeau was elected, how many “right wing fanatics” were marching in the streets ? When Obummer was elected, how many “Muricans” went overboard protesting over him ? To me, it would seem that those on the right are a touch more mature and less emotional than those on the left. Nobody can whine like an entitled leftie who doesn’t get their way.
Position and title alone does not – or should not – command respect; it needs to be earned. Name one thing worthy of respect in Trump. When (I should say “if”) he ever does something worthy of respect, it will be considered – but only after reasonable time has elapsed to establish how his action benefited him, because that is the only time he is motivated to do anything at all.