Trump now president, better get used to it

Editor:

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated today.

Regardless of anybody’s political musings or their interest in the media’s ad nauseam gossip and fake news about Trump, we need to acknowledge he is no longer the producer, the actor or the billionaire we once could freely enjoy insulting.

He now represents 62-million Americans (the number of people who voted for him), so get used to it — he is the next president of the United States.

Consider this French phrase: “Lèse-majesté” (injured majesty). It is the legal term for the crime of speaking or acting against the dignity of a nation’s leader.

Many European countries have penal codes that provide fines or minimum five-year prison sentences for lèse-majesté. The raison d’être for this law? If you publicly insult a nation’s ruler, you insult the state and all the citizens it represents.

It may not be against the law in Canada or the U.S.; however, it is certainly past proper decorum to delight in attacks ad hominem of Trump. Insults hurled at him are slurs against the nation and people he represents. We may criticize his ideas and actions as a nation’s leader, but we are not entitled to lèse-majesté.

Axel Montaner

Kamloops