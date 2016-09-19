TRU’S billion-dollar Reach into the future

Thompson Rivers University has taken the first step in $1-billion project to create a village on campus.

The concept, called The Reach, will combine office, retail and residential space, creating a “vibrant neighbourhood where you can live, work, study and play 24/7,” said TRU president Alan Shaver.

The first request for proposals has been sent to 35 developers in the province and about a dozen have already replied, expressing interest in the first phase.

That would see an estimated 90,000 square feet of residential and market condominium housing built on land on University Drive on the north side of the Old Main Building.

The project is being done through the university’s community trust. The land will be leased to developers and the revenue generated will go into providing student assistance and funding research, said Christopher Seguin, the university’s vice-president advancement.

Frank Quinn, chair of the community trust board, said the dollar value of the project is based on the cost to build, a figure he pegged at $300 per square foot. Once complete, The Reach will add three-million square feet of residential living space, 40,000 square feet of new office space and 78,000 square feet of new retail space. The university has about 90 acres on which the village can be built.

THE REACH FAST FACTS:

• 90 developable acres

• 3 million sq. ft. of new, urban residential living space to be developed

• 40,000 sq. ft. of new office space to be developed

• 78,000 sq. ft. of new retail space to be developed

• future site of hotel, urban market, pharmacy

• featuring integrated outdoor public spaces connected by pedestrian-only and dedicated cycle paths

Quinn said he hopes construction can begin within 12 months on the project he said “will change the face not only of the university but of the city.” He said building a community will end the “drive in, drive out, lights off” reality that now exists on campus and see activities happening into the evening.

Quinn also sees the project as a way to attract students and perhaps encourage them to remain in Kamloops after graduating.

Seguin agreed with Quinn, noting it gets quiet at TRU in the evening.

While concepts, elevation, density and look are included in the request for proposals, developers can present their own ideas that conform with those criteria. Any development must be approved by the trust board.

The project is parking-neutral, Quinn said. For each existing parking space that will disappear as buildings are constructed, underground parking will be built to ensure the number of parking stalls does not decrease.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake, a faculty member at TRU, said when he arrived in 1997 at what was then the University College of the Cariboo, many of the buildings now on campus didn’t exist, including part of Old Main, the House of Learning, the International Building and the animal-health building that houses the discipline he taught.

Lake said the name is appropriate because, as finding affordable housing on the Lower Mainland “is no longer in reach, you can fine a nice living in Kamloops is in reach.”

Quinn said market conditions will influence the timeline for completion of the project, but he anticipates everything will be in place within 20 years.