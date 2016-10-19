TRU’s last stand — WolfPack to wrap learning season at home

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack went into the season with their eyes wide open.

But the women’s soccer club still had its moments that were hard to watch.

Thompson Rivers will close out its Canada West season this weekend at Hillside Stadium against the Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Cougars.

Already out of playoff contention, the Pack are reflecting on a campaign that has featured more lows than highs in the last two months.

“As maddening and frustrating and exhilarating and exciting as it has been, when I look back, I really don’t think anything has surprised us or the coaches at all,” first-year head coach Kelly Shantz said.

He noted with the club’s youth and a new coaching staff, it was expected there would be a big learning curve to tackle.

“I think we’d like to have had a little bit more success on the field and I think with a couple of breaks along the way, we’d have another tie, another win under our belt and feel a little better about ourselves in terms of the standings,” he continued.

“But in terms of the program itself, we’re on solid footing and we’re excited for the future. I know I am, for sure.”

The Wolves enter this weekend’s matches with a 1-10 regular-season record, their lone victory a 2-1 defeat of the winless UNBC Timberwolves in September.

TRU has been outscored 47-3 in 11 contests, shut out nine times. Four of its defeats were by five goals or more, with the low point a 10-0 drubbing at the hands of the Calgary Dinos to kick off the 2016 season.

It has been a difficult year, to say the least, but the group hasn’t let the difficulties break them.

“It has been tough — losing most of your games is not fun,” freshman defender Cassie Morris said.

“After games sometimes, you’re very frustrated. But everyone is supportive of each other so it really helps to get you back, focused.”

For Natalie Verdiel, one of a handful of players with any Canada West experience to don the black and orange this season, the WolfPack have come a long way since the early days of training camp.

They’ve learned more about defensive shape, how to play together, the tactics and systems needed to succeed in the highest level of Canadian university soccer.

And though the losses have piled up, she echoed Morris — the team hasn’t turned on itself.

“I think we’ve built a pretty good environment,” Verdiel said.

“I would hope that everyone would come back and we can continue to build off everything that we started this year. It would be unfortunate to lose everything that we worked on this year.”

Athlete retention has sometimes been an issue for teams that struggle at Thompson Rivers, but Shantz said he has had no indication there will be a mass exodus of players from the women’s soccer program in advance of next season.

In the meantime, the bench boss expects his players will continue grow, focusing on being 12 months fit and tackling feedback the coaching staff will be providing in exit meetings after this weekend.

He is buoyed by the attitude the team is bringing to this weekend and beyond. Already, the group has volunteered to train for three more weeks following the end of the regular season, as if they had made the playoffs.

The future is promising, he said.

“It would be easy in a really tough year like this to start to fall apart a bit and start to looking toward the off-season and they don’t,” Shantz said.

“They’re ready to work.”

The WolfPack play on Saturday against the Cougars (3-6-3) and Sunday against the Huskies (6-3-3). Both games will get underway at 1 p.m. at Hillside.