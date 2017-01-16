Try walking streets with mobility device

Editor:

Once again, Kamloops hasn’t exactly won a gold medal when it comes to snow clearing. It seems every year we get the inevitable snowfall and it’s always the same — less than acceptable — especially for those who are not driving.

I must say a large number of retailers in the downtown area have cleared their walks as required by city bylaw. However, when it comes to curbs and intersections, there is much to be desired.

An increasing number of residents are using various devices (canes, walkers and motorized chairs) to assist with walking. Navigating city streets is a dangerous challenge.

In some places, large chunks of hardened snow are partially buried by the latest snowfall and one can easily go ass over teakettle, as they say, when wheels hit these hidden clumps.

When it comes to city transit, it’s a giant laugh. I doubt the city even realizes a mandate of transit is to provide safe and reliable transportation.

How are passengers supposed to safely board a bus over high piles of crusted chunks of snow when no path for access has been cleared? Even though buses are equipped with a lowering step device and ramp, it is still impossible to board.

Drivers must leave behind passengers, especially those with

mobility devices/parents with strollers, because neither device can be used in such condition. Clearing bus stops, however, is not the responsibility of transit and no driver should be criticized if they cannot safely load passengers.

I had a scary experience over the holidays on McGill Road. No bus stop had been cleared on that block. While holding on to my walker, I tried kicking hardened snow from an approximately eight- to nine-inch pile by the bus shelter.

A nice young man also waiting for the bus tried to help. As the bus approached, the driver stopped about eight to 10 inches from the snow pile, saying he could not get closer, nor could he lower the ramp. As I tried to push and lift my walker through the bit of path, my feet started slipping down, with my walker going forward. Had it not been for that young man, I would have gone under the bus. He managed to get my walker onto the bus step and help me over the snow to board. The next bus stop would have been quite a ways down Columbia Street toward town.

On Jan. 13 at the same stop, a narrow clearing was made at the bus shelter, but the driver said the ramp could not be used. It was frozen, which makes one wonder why the bus was even on the road. After issuing a complaint to the city regarding the first issue, I was told there were limited resources and crews would get to it when they could. Clearly transit users and the service is of little importance to the city.

As a longtime resident and transit supporter, I have seen worse snowfalls than this year and better clearing methods. It was interesting to hear a group of seniors discuss the issue of snow removal at a local coffee shop.

They said in the old days, clearing was done by changing the blade direction, hauling snow away quicker and possibly at less cost — with better results and happier taxpayers.

I challenge council to use mobility devices — especially should we get another dump of snow — to see what it’s like. It is definitely different than sitting in a car and driving. City staff are paid good wages. The system should be more efficient.

D. Martin

Kamloops