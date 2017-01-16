Try walking streets with mobility device

Editor:
Once again, Kamloops hasn’t exactly won a gold medal when it comes to snow clearing. It seems every year we get the inevitable snowfall and it’s always the same — less than acceptable — especially for those who are not driving.
I must say a large number of retailers in the downtown area have cleared their walks as required by city bylaw. However, when it comes to curbs and intersections, there is much to be desired.
An increasing number of residents are using various devices (canes, walkers and motorized chairs) to assist with walking. Navigating city streets is a dangerous challenge.
In some places, large chunks of hardened snow are partially buried by the latest snowfall and one can easily go ass over teakettle, as they say, when wheels hit these hidden clumps.
When it comes to city transit, it’s a giant laugh. I doubt the city even realizes a mandate of transit is to provide safe and reliable transportation.
How are passengers supposed to safely board a bus over high piles of crusted chunks of snow when no path for access has been cleared? Even though buses are equipped with a lowering step device and ramp, it is still impossible to board.
Drivers must leave behind passengers, especially those with
mobility devices/parents with strollers, because neither device can be used in such condition. Clearing bus stops, however, is not the responsibility of transit and no driver should be criticized if they cannot safely load passengers.
I had a scary experience over the holidays on McGill Road. No bus stop had been cleared on that block. While holding on to my walker, I tried kicking hardened snow from an approximately eight- to nine-inch pile by the bus shelter.
A nice young man also waiting for the bus tried to help. As the bus approached, the driver stopped about eight to 10 inches from the snow pile, saying he could not get closer, nor could he lower the ramp. As I tried to push and lift my walker through the bit of path, my feet started slipping down, with my walker going forward. Had it not been for that young man, I would have gone under the bus. He managed to get my walker onto the bus step and help me over the snow to board. The next bus stop would have been quite a ways down Columbia Street toward town.
On Jan. 13 at the same stop, a narrow clearing was made at the bus shelter, but the driver said the ramp could not be used. It was frozen, which makes one wonder why the bus was even on the road. After issuing a complaint to the city regarding the first issue, I was told there were limited resources and crews would get to it when they could. Clearly transit users and the service is of little importance to the city.
As a longtime resident and transit supporter, I have seen worse snowfalls than this year and better clearing methods. It was interesting to hear a group of seniors discuss the issue of snow removal at a local coffee shop.
They said in the old days, clearing was done by changing the blade direction, hauling snow away quicker and possibly at less cost — with better results and happier taxpayers.
I challenge council to use mobility devices — especially should we get another dump of snow — to see what it’s like. It is definitely different than sitting in a car and driving. City staff are paid good wages. The system should be more efficient.
D. Martin
Kamloops
So…how much more in our tax dollars do you want to throw away doing all this, when in a week or so, it will be (another ) non-issue ? If people can’t deal with staying in a couple of days due to inclement weather….too bad. ( btw, how do you clean all that snow off your own property, now ? )
Why should people have to stay in because the city does not clear the snow properly? Maybe they need to go out for appointments, or to pick up groceries etc? I go out for exercise, is it too much to expect the sidewalks and crosswalks to be cleared? I pay quite enough property taxes as do others in Kamloops, quite enough to ensure our safety and comfort in the winter months. Do you seriously think that it is throwing away tax dollars to expect the city to maintain sidewalks and streets during the winter? As for clearing the snow from around this commenter’s home, I happen to know where she lives, the snow clearing is done by a firm, paid for from strata fees. I expect that now, with a warm up coming, there will be huge puddles to be navigated at crosswalks too, that is pleasant either for those who are not too nimble and cannot sprint across them. Maybe you would like all the old folks and those with disabilities to just hibernate for the winter, would that make you happy? Your comment is quite ludicrous and shows a distinct lack of empathy for others.
Cry me a river. If people can’t forego their daily routines, until such time as things get done, too bad. Suck it up. In rural areas some places don’t see a plow for days….just the way it is because the main roads and school bus routes get priority….others wait. Tired of those who constantly whine that everything is about them. Tell you what…you & the other like-minded ones on here…if you can’t postpone an appointment, miss ONE day at the A&W for coffee and gossip or wait until conditions improve, too bad / so sad. Btw, if you’re usually a stay-at-home person with mobility issues, then you probably don’t gop out everyday as it is. Riddle me this…how much are YOU…and the others, willing to pay in additional taxes in order to buy even more “seasonal” equipment, hire more staff / contractors….whatever, in order to maintain your precious day-to-day routines ? (waiting) Tell us, please. Are you some of those constantly b******g about how the city wastes money and then you advocate spending more ?….with no increase in taxes ? Make up your minds and let City Hall know, ok ? Thank you.