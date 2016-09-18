Trying to fill labour gaps in Kamloops

Government funding of $96,000 will allow Venture Kamloops and Community Futures Thompson Country to hire a consultant to develop a strategy to attract employees.

The two agencies will conduct a labour market partnership study called the Kamloops Labour Attraction Partnership.

In 2015, Venture Kamloops, the city’s economic development branch, received $117,000 in government funding for a labour market study that found 35,000 new jobs are expected to open in the region by 2025 and recommended creating a strategy to take those jobs.

The 2015 study found the most in-demand jobs expected in the region are for qualified and experienced tradespeople (5,200 jobs), as well as workers in health care (2,500), hospitality and tourism (1,100) and administration, finance and clerical staff (4,300 jobs).

Nearly half of all new hires between 2015 and 2025 will need some post-secondary education, whether through a trade certification, college education or a university degree.

To create the labour market attraction strategy for Kamloops, a steering committee has been assembled. The initial phase of the project will see the committee consult with at least 100 local businesses before issuing a request for proposals. The consultant with the successful proposal will then create a sector-specific report that covers at least five areas and gives businesses strategies to increase the number of people moving to Kamloops to join the workforce.

Members of the Labour Attraction Partnership Steering Committee are Community Futures Thompson Country, the Interior chapter of the Human Resources Management Association, Kamloops Innovation Centre Society, Open Door Group, Thompson Rivers University’s career education department, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and Thompson Rivers University’s healthy and productive workforce.

The final report of the project is expected to be complete in June 2017.

“The Labour Attraction Partnership is a logical next step for our organization to take in response to the labour force issues identified last year,” Venture Kamloops executive director Jim Anderson said.

Added Bill Kershaw, chair of Community Futures Thompson Country: “The Labour Attraction Partnership is a natural next step project that will undoubtedly prove to be an additional key resource for our clients and the business community, as it relates to the labour situation.”