Turn heat down this month

Eighteen business improvement areas in B.C., including the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Area, are taking part in next week’s Turn Down the Heat Week campaign.

Many KCBIA member businesses will be turning down the thermostat, sharing tips on energy conservation and collecting warm clothing for the Kamloops branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

As an initiative of Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia in partnership with FortisBC, the goal of Turn Down the Heat Week — which runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29 — is to encourage businesses and their customers to don a sweater and save energy.

Each business will approach the campaign a little differently, with some offering discounts on warm clothing or hot beverages or perhaps giving out tips on saving energy at home.

Turn Down the Heat Week is in its fourth year. The campaign was previously held in February each year, but the decision was made to move it to October at the start of the cold season.

More information about Turn Down the Heat Week, including participating BIAs, can be found online at bia.bc.ca/turndowntheheatweek or by following the hashtag #turndowntheheatweek.