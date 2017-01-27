Turning the page as Kamloops Library modernizes

Judy Moore stands in the eastern corner of the Kamloops Library, describing the 880-square-foot cafe she hopes will soon be housed in the building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Victoria Street downtown.

“That’s really with an intention of creating a friendlier people space,” the chief librarian of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District library system told KTW. “The cafe would open on to the library during all hours of library operation, I’m imagining.”

The cafe is a big part of the $350,000 modernization the downtown library is on the verge of undertaking, but it’s only one of what will be a number of changes.

Moore hits on all the renovation’s objectives as she tours the space — relevant, convenient, consolidated, functional, modern.

“The genesis of this was the fact that I think the library is looking a little bit drab,” she said.

More than paint and a little carpet is needed to update the 19,000-square-foot space that opened in 1998.

“Technology is really playing a role in this, too,” Moore said. “Technology, to some extent, is driving this project.”

The modernization will bring with it a great deal of cosmetic changes, in addition to functional ones.

The main floor of the library will be reorganized to feature magazine, newspaper, audio/visual, teen and children’s collections. It will be built around a revamped customer-service desk, parked adjacent to the new information commons, where all of the library’s public computers will be consolidated.

The first floor is also expected to include an updated children’s space and self-checkout units.

The cafe, which is already being pitched to potential tenants — who will foot the bill for that portion of the renovation — will open on to the plaza, with courtyard seating and another entrance to the library.

The second floor of the building will be zoned for quieter activities, with bookable public-meeting and group-use rooms. Adult print collections will be consolidated and an area has been earmarked for Kamloops Makerspace.

Increased study and soft-seating areas will be enhanced by removing the library’s low-hanging wooden window coverings, opening views to Mount Peter and Mount Paul on the horizon.

Externally, a stronger visual identity will be established with branding and signage.

“Underscoring all of this is relevance, we need to be a much stronger people place than ever before,” Moore said. “People are deciding how it is they want to spend their limited time and, certainly, we want to offer library services that are in step with how people spend that time.”

It is expected the library will experience a six-week closure during the modernization.

Ideally, the project will be finished in its entirety by mid-year.

This weekend, Moore and her colleagues will play host to a coffeehouse, giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on any potential changes and get a first-hand look at what the TNRD has planned for the space. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the library.

There will also soon be an online survey available on the library’s website, tnrdlib.ca, to collect user feedback.

“We have a very modern and open-concept space,” Moore said. “It certainly is in step with what we’re seeing in terms of library development. Public libraries elsewhere, they’re all modern structures and [use] this notion of open space.

“We’re completely in step with that, but what we want to do is to take that circa 1998 design and do a refresh.”