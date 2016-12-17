Two killed in highway crash west of Kamloops

The Trans-Canada Highway has re-opened just west of Kamloops following a crash late in the morning on Saturday that killed two occupants of a car.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said emergency crews were called to a head-on collision near the New Gold Mine just after 11:30 a.m. He said a pickup truck and a car were involved.

“Two occupants of the car were deceased at the scene,” he said. “Two occupants of the pickup truck [were] taken to Royal Inland Hospital with injuries.”

Preto told KTW an RCMP collision analyst was called in and the highway was reopened just after 4 p.m.

He said there is no word at this point on the cause of the crash or any information about the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.