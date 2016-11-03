Two years of caring

There have been times when tears flowed at meetings of 100 Women Who Care. It’s bound to happen, said Shannon Wallis, one of the organizers of the group that is about to mark its second anniversary of philanthropy.

When you have representatives of non-profit organizations in the region talking about work they do — and how the money the women raise at their meetings just to give away would help their causes — it gets emotional.

However, said Maryanne Bower, one of the other organizers (along with Bobbie Harrison), the other reality is the women leave their hour-long meetings every three months “feeling so great. It’s just a good feeling.”

Since its first meeting in December 2014, the group has given away $71,000. The concept is simple and has been around for many years, starting in the U.S. and heading north of the border. Kamloops was the first created in B.C. The goal is a minimum 100 women who get together to donate $100 each to a charity of their choosing.

Members can suggest non-profits and all the names go into a hat. Three are pulled out and invited to the next meeting, where each gets five minutes to make their pitch with no props, powerpoints or pamphlets. Members then vote and the charity chosen gets the money. They can’t be considered again for three years.

“It works. It really works well,” Wallis said. “So many good things go on in this community. It’s good to share.”

It’s also ideal for those who might not have time to volunteer but want to help. While the guidelines say non-profits are considered, the women would consider special circumstances.

“If a family lost everything in a fire, or something like that, of course we’d consider it,” Bower said.

Charities must be from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and don’t have to be focused on people. Angels Animal Rescue in Merritt was the first outside Kamloops and also the first animal-based organization to receive the money.

The next meeting is Monday at Hotel 540 at 540 Victoria St. — a venue both women praised for providing them a place to meet, setting it up and ensuring there’s a sound system, all at no cost — with registration at 5 p.m. and the meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. It lasts an hour but often some of the women stay for dinner or a glass of wine. Guests are invited and don’t have to donate money but they also cannot take part in the voting until they become members.

For more, the group has a Facebook page and a website, 100womenkamloops.com.