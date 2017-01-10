UPDATED: Ty Pozzobon dies at 25

Merritt-based professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon died suddenly on Monday.

He was 25 years old.

“Everybody knew Ty,” said Steven Puhallo, the president of the Farm Kids Fund, which annually hosts the New Year’s Eve Bullarama fundraiser at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere, and the executive director of Kamloops’ North Shore Business Improvement Association.

Ty and his father, Luke, were instrumental in helping Puhallo get the Bullarama off the ground, lending their services as owners of Pozzobon Bucking Bulls, a family owned and operated herd started in 2010.

“He was just a class act of a guy and a real champion, both in the arena and out,” Puhallo continued.

“One of the things in the rodeo community, growing up in it, you’re everybody’s nephew, or older brother, or younger brother, or cousin.

“It’s like losing a family member for a lot of people. I can’t begin to understand what Luke and Leanne and Amy are going through, having lost a brother and a son.”

In addition to Luke, Ty leaves behind his mother, Leanne, and one sister, Amy. He was married, with no children.

Merritt RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that Ty was found deceased on Monday morning. The death is not considered to be suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Ranked 23rd this season on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit, Ty had 14 career top 10 finishes on the circuit, with career earnings of more than $250,000. The eight-year pro was a regular at the Calgary Stampede, the Canadian Finals Rodeo and was the 2016 PBR Canada champion. He had 71 qualified rides on the Built Ford Tough Series after debuting in 2011.

Ty was a four-time world finalist and finished fourth at the World PBR Finals in Las Vegas in November 2016. He won a national high school title in 2009 — he was a graduate of Merritt Secondary School — and was the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association rookie of the year in 2010.

From 2013 to 2015, he and his family hosted the Ty Pozzobon Invitational in Merritt. Ty was well known for being a kind and helpful man and was widely considered the best bull rider in Canada. He was expected to challenge for a world title in 2017.

“Ty was the type of guy who would stop and take 10 or 15 minutes to help a young, new guy, whatever his level of competition,” Puhallo said.

“When you’re around the ranching and rodeo communities, you always feel like you’ve known everyone your whole life. It’s a pretty big vacancy in a lot of peoples’ hearts.”

According to The Merritt Herald, in December, Merritt city council was mulling the possibility of adding “Home of professional bull rider Ty Pozzobon” to the city’s three welcome signs.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media in the hours after his death.

“Lost a great athlete today. I had the privilege of calling him my friend,” fellow PBR rider Bryan Titman said on Twitter.

“We sure are going to miss you buddy.”

Condolences spread beyond the rodeo world.

“Ty Pozzobon was a rising star in rodeo and a proud son of #Merritt,” BC Premier Christy Clark said on Twitter.

“Absolutely tragic to see him gone so young.”

PBR will recognize and celebrate Ty’s life beginning this weekend at an event in Chicago.

“Ty Pozzobon was a cowboy through and through and loved being a professional bull rider,” Sean Gleason, the CEO of PBR, said.

“His infectious personality and enthusiasm for doing what he loved touched many of us and we will remember him always.”

With files from The Merritt Herald