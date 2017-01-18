U.S. challenges B.C-only wine sales in grocery stores

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone is defending the province’s decision to allow B.C.-only wine to be sold in select grocery stores in the face of what critics said was inevitable trade action from the United States.

As one of its final acts, the Barack Obama-led United States government announced Wednesday it has launched trade-enforcement action against the grocery store sales program that it says discriminates against American wineries.

It has filed a dispute notice under World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement process.

“The discriminatory regulations implemented by British Columbia intentionally undermine free and fair competition and appear to breach Canada’s commitment as a WTO member,” U.S. Trade representative Michael Froman said in a statement.

“Canada and all the Canadian provinces, including B.C., must play by the rules.”

Opposition New Democrats and others — including Kamloops Coun. Denis Walsh — warned the B.C. Liberal government that it was was running afoul of trade rules when it allowed B.C-only wine on select grocery store shelves.

There are now 12 such locations in B.C., including at the Sahali Save-On-Foods store in Kamloops. That licence was approved by the city following a bitter fight by advocates and opponents.

“We’re very proud of our wineries in Kamloops and across the province,” Stone told KTW. “They result in thousands of jobs and are a good reason the economy is as good as it is.”

Stone said tens of thousands of residents told the B.C. Liberal government during its consultations they wanted wine available on grocery store shelves.

Rather than opt for the store-within-a-store model that would allow international wines, however, grocers have elected to offer B.C.-only wine on their shelves.

Stone said the province embarked on the program confident it could defend it if necessary. He also acknowledged B.C. and the rest of the country appears to be entering a more protectionist era, including with softwood lumber.

“There may be other sectors subject to U.S. trade sanctions. Our job is to stand up and defend the interest of our communities.”

The B.C. government noted B.C.-only wine sales account for 17 per cent of consumption. While the 12 grocery stores are restricted to B.C.-only wines, the number of stores selling imported booze numbers 1,100.

Ed Collett, who with wife Vicki owns Harper’s Trail winery in east Kamloops, said the program has been an important sales generator for his winery along the South Thompson River.

“With Save-On, there’s been a really good increase in sales,” he said, calling the new retail opportunity “fantastic.”

Harper’s Trail wines are in 11 Save-On-Foods locations, from White Rock to Prince George.

“Everything [all liquor store sales] included, we’re up 35 to 40 per cent over the year before,” he said.

The U.S. has sent a letter to the Canadian government, asking for consultations as a first step toward resolving the dispute. If that fails, the U.S. said it may request the WTO establish a dispute settlement panel.

The trade action follows on the heels of a California Wine Institute complaint to the USTR on Oct. 27 that called B.C.’s wine regulations “blatantly discriminatory.”

However, according to the provincial government, the B.C. wine on shelves model will never see more than 60 partners. The liquor licences that are in these grocery stores are the same VQA licences that have existed in B.C. for years.

Canadian trade expert Peter Clark said the U.S. complaint is serious and “definitely worth fighting.’’

He said Canada has several counter-arguments to the U.S. complaint, including pointing out many small wine producers in the U.S. are granted subsidies to stay in business.

Those subsidies can make up to 90 per cent of their volume sales.

But Clark said he is concerned the U.S. action could result in widespread changes to Canadian wine sales and distribution. The action could also see international wines, and not just wines from California, end up in Canadian grocery stores.

“If you get [a ruling] for the U.S., it’s going to be there for Europe,’’ Clark said in a telephone interview from Ottawa.

“It’s going to be there for everybody because the WTO operates on a non-discriminatory basis. It’s something to take very seriously.’’

Acting U.S. Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse said in B.C., local wines get an unfair advantage because they can be sold on grocery store shelves, while U.S. wines cannot.

“The United States simply seeks equal opportunities to market our wines, consistent with Canada’s international obligations.’’

B.C. NDP MLA David Eby said the dispute could have a huge impact on B.C.’s wine industry.

“It was so obvious this was going to happen and that the trade challenge would be successful against this plan,’’ he said.

B.C. amended legislation in April 2015 to allow wine sales in grocery stories and held an auction for licences about a year later.

— with files from The Canadian Press