Under Sun and Sky launches at Hampton Gallery

Swirling through the thick brush strokes and intense colours of Steve Coffey’s paintings are thoughts of a man deep in existential reflection.

He calls Paint Songs, his recent release of paired songs and oil paintings, somewhat of a midlife crisis album. But labelling it as such minimizes Coffey’s greater contribution to the Western Canadian art and music worlds. Always a bit of a stubborn hardnose (his words), Coffey’s defiance manifests in everything he does.

The Hampton Gallery’s fall art show Under Sun and Sky begins Saturday, featuring original works by Coffey and other artists. Located at 167 4th Ave., refreshments will be served throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display until Oct. 28.

The man who goes his own way trope is a little overdone, but in Coffey’s case, it’s true. He’s always resisted conventional album release-promotion-tour routines, and avoids pushing hard at forcing an audience to appreciate his work, instead opting to accept gigs that happen to come his way. Giving up city life in Calgary in the early 2000s for a sweet spot in Vulcan, Coffey became entranced by his surroundings — big skies and open fields — and oriented his output entirely around what he saw every day.

“I’ll never run out of information,” he says. “I’m always trying to get better, I’m always trying to improve. “That’s my mission. At this time in my life, I’m so absorbed with this challenging palette with our landscapes, to try and portray light in such a way.”

Don’t expect a photographic replica of his external world, though. Using what he calls memory Polaroids (snapshots he locks down in his mind for later use), Coffey takes advantage of the nebulous nature of memory to make surrealist works: “I don’t want it to have a photographic quality, I want something that’s a little more atmospheric.”

As the last few years of change and turmoil came rushing into his mind during a trip to Europe last summer, Coffey realized his next project had to merge visual art — in which he’s formally trained — with music.

Sorting through the point he was at in his career, with a huge art catalogue and several albums with a variety of groups (most recently The Lokels) with his own personal changes culminated in a set of songs and paintings that burst forth as soon as he returned home.

The result is Paint Songs, a hardcover book that comes in two sizes and pairs lyrics with paintings inside to match each song. The creative force Coffey experienced is immediately apparent: bold colours and thick lines contrast sharply against the stark white pages of lyrics.

While some of the pairings indicate stasis and contemplation, as in Paint by Number or All In, (where lyrics ask, “Do you have a place to rest?” beside a cozy, dark bedroom), others have an urgent quality to them. Times like These features a turbulent sky above a mountainous backdrop, while car headlights flash through a dusky landscape in Ah Ha Ha Ya.

My own favourite is So Nice. I love the leaning of the couple against a storm, one streak of lightning flashing down in front of them, while they think about The Band playing The Last Waltz on their way home.

Leaning, Coffey agrees, is the key to magic: “I really want to create something that is leaning into art, however it needs to be done. We removed many of the rules and tried to create a physical thing that is reflecting whatever madness was going on in my brain, I guess.”

More at gallery

Also showing works at Hampton Gallery alongside Coffey are Peter Stuhlmann and Jane Armstrong.

Stuhlmann lives in Chase and came to art at the age of four, when being sidelined due to a broken leg led to an interest in drawing. Opting for a career that had a reliable income, Stuhlmann decided to forego art and work in the culinary arts. However, after moving from Ottawa to Chase, his interest in water colours and other art took hold again. In 2007, he became a full-time artist creating works from stylized landscapes to narratives with surrealistic lines.

Armstrong lives and works in West Vancouver. She also works in water colour, but also in oils and acrylics. Armstrong began her career in 1992 and became a full-time artist in 2003. Her work is big, bold, colourful and textured.

— Gillian Turnbull story, special to KTW