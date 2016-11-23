Underwhelming Blazers got what they deserved in loss to Chiefs

Undermanned underdogs can be dangerous foes, as the Kamloops Blazers found out on Wednesday at Sandman Centre.

The Spokane Chiefs, without the services of top scorer Kailer Yamamoto, among others, played a sound defensive game and edged the Blazers 3-2, with the home team unable to find its stride all night.

“Spokane came in here and played harder than us tonight,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “They blocked a lot more shots than us. They killed penalties and they scored on their power-play opportunity. Tonight, we got what we deserved.”

Czech Republic import Ondrej Najman capitalized on sloppy play from Kamloops’ defence and beat Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram 48 seconds into the game.

Chiefs’ centre Riley McKay and Blazers’ D-man Nolan Kneen engaged in a spirited fight filled with overhand rights shortly after the game’s first goal, but it didn’t seem to spark the home team.

Spokane forward Pavel Kousal, also from the Czech Republic, was in front of the net on the power play when a point shot hit him and bounced down onto his stick.

He solved Ingram at 9:25 of the first frame to make it 2-0.

“We were flat,” Blazers’ 20-year-old forward Matt Revel said. “That was pretty much the message from the coaches. Things were a little sloppy.”

Rudolfs Balcers corralled a point shot that ricocheted off a Spokane defender and slid it into an open net at 14:07, the Latvian import’s team-leading 15th goal of the campaign.

Kamloops forward Jermaine Loewen and Spokane defenceman Jeff Faith dropped the gloves shortly before the first intermission. Neither combatant landed any solid blows.

Ingram at his best might have stopped one or both of the first two Spokane goals, but the third was a thing of beauty.

Kousal finished off a pretty passing play that involved Keanu Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan to restore the two-goal lead at 5:24 of the second period.

Garrett Pilon, perhaps the best Blazer among a mostly sorry bunch, sent a seeing-eye wrist shot through a screen and Spokane goaltender Jayden Sittler at 12:32 of the second period.

Spokane (9-8-4-1) blanketed Kamloops in the third, halting the Blazers’ winning streak at three games and avenging a 6-4 defeat on home ice on Saturday.

The Blazers’ power play was dismal and unorganized, finishing 0-for-4, while Spokane was 1-for-2.

There were not too many fans in the building to see Wednesday’s loss, which doubled as captain Collin Shirley’s 300th WHL game.

The announced attendance was 3,259.

“There’s not too much to say,” Shirley said. “It’s a lot easier to play when there’s loud fans and everyone is getting us going, but thanks to the loyal fans that do keep coming out.”

Ingram made 25 saves in a losing effort, while Sittler stopped 25 shots in victory.

“It’s disappointing we haven’t been able to put together a four- or five-game win streak,” Hay said.

“We needed two points. It’s a close division and points are important.”

Kamloops (14-11-1-0) sits nine points behind the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars (18-4-2-0) and one point behind second-place Victoria (14-9-2-0).

The Blazers are next in action against the East Division-leading Regina Pats (16-2-3-0) on Friday at Sandman Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.