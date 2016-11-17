Unfinished business — peewee Kamloops Broncos seeking atonement in provincial final on home soil

They play an old-school game, do the peewee Kamloops Blue Broncos.

They are stout on defence, run the ball down your throat and, when they get to the end zone, they hand the ball to the referee and quietly congratulate each other on a job well done.

“There are no celebrations. That doesn’t happen. They know that from Day 1,” said Dionte Jelks, the Broncos’ second-year head coach. “Give the ball to the ref and go back to the huddle or you’re going to pay for it by running.”

The 10- and 11-year-old Broncos are consumed with retribution, which they can seize on Saturday in the B.C. Community Football Association 9-man peewee provincial championship game at Hillside Stadium.

Kamloops, which won the Southern Interior Football Conference title with a 50-36 victory over the Kelowna Lions last weekend, will square off against the North Zone champion Prince George Axemen, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

Eight players on this year’s Broncos’ squad were on the 2015 atom team that felt it was robbed in last year’s provincial final, which it lost to Meadow Ridge.

The sudden-death Kansas City shootout format required teams to match each other’s scoring drives.

Stud running back Noe Jelks appeared to have found paydirt, but an official called him down before the end zone and Kamloops turned over the ball. Meadow Ridge scored on its next drive to sink the Broncos.

“Most of us were crying and very upset,” Noe said at practice on Tuesday at Hillside.

“We were about to score a touchdown, but the ref thought Noe was down and called it back,” quarterback/defensive back Dawson Doern said.

“We came up one play short. This year, our motto: Unfinished business. Our plan is to get there and finish it off,” coach Jelks said.

The Broncos nearly fell shy of reaching Saturday’s championship showdown.

Down 18 points to Kelowna last Sunday at Hillside, the home team needed a spark.

“We thought the game was over. We thought we were done for,” Noe said.

“That was stress. I was like, ‘Oh, my god. This can’t happen,’” added Dawson.

Coach Jelks issued a halftime challenge.

“If you stop them four times, we win the game,” he told the troops. “They held them to six points and we scored 24 in that quarter and steamrolled them.”

Lucia Neuls, the only girl on the team, did not hang her head when the Lions were in the driver’s seat.

“I was thinking that our team can win this and I felt pretty pumped that we should win this,” said Lucia, a lineman.

Quarterback/linebacker Liam Miniely admitted doubt crept into his mind, but said the team relied on its unity for the comeback victory.

“We’re all like brothers. We all go to parties together. We all have sleepovers. We have a really tight bond. We communicate very well. We don’t really get mad at each other,” said Liam, who hopes to one day play for the Chicago Bears alongside his buddy Noe.

“In the second half, they were losing steam. We weren’t losing any steam. We just went full throttle. We didn’t give them any mercy.”

Perhaps that pedal-to-the-metal attitude comes from co-ordinator Darryl Doern, who, like Jelks, does not believe in finesse football.

He has instilled in the Broncos values he learned playing for the Kam High Red Devils, who found glory in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Before we got on the field, we talked about the history,” said Jelks, who had help this season from assistant coach Jeff Miniely.

“We talked about building the foundation of football back in Kamloops, returning greatness to Kamloops.

“We have the kids. We just have to teach them the fundamentals, so when they get to high school, they’re ready to roll.”

Kamloops has 18 players on its roster, 17 of whom are eligible to play peewee again next year. The Broncos, 10 of whom are playing tackle football for the first time this season, posted a 7-0 record in the regular season and thumped the Salmon Arm Chargers 48-0 in Interior conference semifinal play.

But the game that counts will be played on Saturday. They’re so close to closing the deal, to wrapping up that unfinished business.

“They’ve been out here since July, sweating, drinking gallons of water,” Jelks said. “They’ve been working so hard. Now, it’s within reach.”

Frank Meersman, one of the hogs up front who has paved the way for so many of Noe’s darting touchdown scampers, offered his no-nonsense recipe for success.

“We need for more people to focus on what their jobs are instead of just standing there and looking up at the sky,” Frank said.

“We need sportsmanship, teamwork and making sure everyone knows the plays,” added Noe.

Coach Jelks hasn’t penned his own version of Al Pacino’s Any Given Sunday pre-game speech. It will come naturally, he said. No matter what happens this weekend, he’ll be proud.

But make no mistake about it — the Broncos want to win.

“I think my parents and my family would be really proud,” Lucia said. “I think we can do it.”

The Broncos’ roster

Liam Miniely, Ben Wormell, Dawson Doern, Indie Thring, John Pardiac, Noe Jelks, Jaxsin Vaughan, Corbin Vaughan, Lucia Neuls, Vince Leland, Frank Meersman, Riley Stewart, Kooper Groenveld, Aulden Wyman, Cylas Morgan, Reid Lougheed, James Dusange and Evan Dube comprise the 2016 Kamloops Broncos Blue peewee squad.

Trevor Wyman is the team trainer.

Championship weekend

The atom, peewee, junior bantam, bantam and midget 9-man football provincial championships will be played at Hillside tomorrow and Sunday.

The peewee Broncos are the only Kamloops team in action.

See the complete schedule below.

