Union says sheriff shortage in Kamloops creating dangerous conditions

A shortage of deputy sheriffs at the Kamloops Law Courts is placing judges, lawyers and accused criminals at risk, according to the spokesman for the union representing the officers.

“As far as the numbers go, we know that four or five years ago, there were 18 to 20 sheriffs at the Kamloops courthouse on average,” Dean Purdy told KTW. “Now they’re down to 13.”

Kamloops is in line to receive one new deputy sheriff out of a class of 23 recent graduates from the Justice Institute of B.C.

Purdy said that’s not enough.

“To bring in one new deputy sheriff, that’s not even keeping up with what they lost,” he said. “It’s not going to do much to deal with a vastly growing recruitment and retention problem across the province.

“A deputy sheriff makes $57,000 a year. They could go work in the mines or in other higher-paying law-enforcement positions and make more money. The government has to do something. They’re not keeping pace and they’re leaving at an alarming rate.”

The number of sheriffs in Kamloops has resulted in officials bringing in temporary fill-ins from other B.C. courthouses. Purdy said that solution makes no sense.

“They’re deputies that come from different areas,” he said. “They have to put them up in a hotel for the night, pay for meals and mileage. It’s a greater expense.”

Generally, every open courtroom has a sheriff. In Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, a crowded video courtroom usually staffed by a sheriff was left unattended for much of the morning except for occasional drop-ins from deputies.

“They know which judges are OK with that and they know which judges demand a sheriff in their courtroom,” Purdy said, noting the situation is creating a potentially unsafe environment for judges, lawyers and accused criminals.

“Right now, quite frankly, from our standpoint they are at risk,” he said. “From our perspective, every courtroom should be staffed by a deputy sheriff. It’s just a matter of time before something happens.”