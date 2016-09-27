United Way kickoff breakfast updates three-year campaign; honours 2015 campaign champions

The United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo changed the way it runs its fundraising last year, announcing a three-year goal of collecting $6.5 million.

In making that announcement at the October kickoff breakfast last year, the organization also announced it had already received $186,743 from corporate sponsors. Another $2.2 million came in through the formal campaign.

Fast-forward to this year’s kick-off breakfast on Tuesday and the total in the fund is now at $2.8 million, again thanks to corporate sponsors making their donations early.

That all points to continuing success as this year’s main campaign begins, said Joshua Knaak, who heads up the group of volunteers working with the organization to raise the money.

The breakfast at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Convention Centre was also held to recognize businesses and individuals who excelled during the 2015 campaign.

That list included:

• Judy Sturm of Interior Health Authority, who was recognized for her work as the employee campaign co-ordinator with the agency;

* Kamloops RCMP’s regimental ball was recognized as having the greatest impact on the campaign, collecting more than $42,000 at the event;

* School District 73 got the nod for greatest growth in a year, doubling its contribution from 2014 and bringing in 22 new donors;

* Taseko Gibraltar Mine and Unifor Local 3018 was honoured for the largest employee and corporate campaign in the Cariboo region;

* Teck-Highland Valley Copper and United Steelworkers Local 7619 received the award for largest regional employee and corporate campaign;

* Taseko Gibraltar Mine and Finning Williams Lake was under the spotlight for most fun special event;

* Domtar and Unifor Local 10-B were tagged as the largest Kamloops employee and corporate campaign.

During Tuesday’s event, two new partnerships were announced.

Thompson Rivers University has created and filled a knowledge mobilization officer position that will support research on campus that benefits agencies and the United Way. The goal is to increase the accessibility of TRU research that could ultimately influence planning and decision-making in the community, including how United Way investments are made.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation is also partnering with the United Way on a campaign it calls Royally United that will see donations it raises matched by Davis Wealth Management and by the Stollery Foundation.

While it is an internal campaign, the work of the United Way and the Foundation often intersect as ways are found to keep people out of emergency-room beds and accessing supports.

The three-year, $6.5-million campaign was chosen last year to focus on “the immense need in our community,” said Geralyn Beaton, UWTNC senior resource-development manager.

That includes services to children, seniors and the marginalized and building strong communities.

For more information and to donate, go online to unitedwaytnc.ca.