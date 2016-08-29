Universal health care needs new thinking

Editor:

The benefits of universal health care sound so seductive and positive when discussed in a sterile environment.

Health care for the masses, no line cutting, early identification of symptoms, everyone gets a “fair” turn, etc.

Most of us are strong supporters of our universal health-care system — that is, until it comes time to use it for more than routine treatment.

That is when people realize the system seems intent on killing off a portion of us, the users seeking just about any procedure requiring resources beyond those found in a family doctor’s office.

Diagnoses and treatment beyond those of the family physician almost invariably lead to waiting lists.

Waiting lists might be acceptable for highly complicated operations such as hip replacement or cataract surgery. Having to wait for those procedures, while annoying and painful, is unlikely to end life.

Yet, the same methodology is applied to simple but important diagnostic tools such as colonoscopies.

Our universal system seems incapable of providing the patient with the timely information needed to even consider a treatment program.

For example, the province has set up a very efficient process whereby, even before the individual and his or her doctor are advised of the result, positive tests for occult blood (a marker often found in colon cancer) are relayed to the BC Cancer Agency Colon Screening Program.

They are the people who schedule things like colonoscopies.

But guess what?

The screening program is so overloaded that the wait time to get into the first step of screening in Kamloops is at least three — and more likely four to five — months. A lot can happen in that time if one has active colon cancer.

On top of that, the patient (remember him), is now burdened with the knowledge that he may be a walking cancer time bomb which, if true, gets worse and more irreparable every day.

How much additional health deterioration is the result of knowing something may be wrong and not being able to do anything about it?

So, we are left with a choice: Wait for what our taxes pay for or try to find treatment outside the system, something the high priests of universal health care roundly condemn and governments do everything in their power to prohibit.

Should we be angry?

You’re damn right we should be angry.

But who should we direct our anger at?

Certainly not the doctors, nurses or technicians — they are invariably compassionate, concerned and trying to do what is best for the patient.

They are as impotent as the patient when it comes to wait lists.

We could be angry with the politicians, but they are as ignorant as us on how to fix the system and have only one remedy: Throw money at the problem — which doesn’t seem to work.

So we are left with only the system administration to be angry with, that layer of bloated bureaucrats who treat no one, but suck up ever increasing resources to manage a system that just does not work very well.

Fix the damn system and quit trying to justify non performance

Don McLaughlin

Kamloops