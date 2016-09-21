University among those bending political ears on budget

Agencies are vying for their share of funding with a looming election and a B.C. Liberal government carrying a surprise $2 billion surplus.

B.C.’s select standing committee on finance and government services came to Kamloops Tuesday as part of a provincial tour.

The group of government and Opposition MLAs is taking submissions from the business, education and health sectors, along with private individuals on the upcoming 2017 provincial budget — an election year.

“I’ve heard that from a few presenters so far,” committee chairman and Liberal MLA Scott Hamilton acknowledged of the $2-billion surplus.

“We all know the economy fluctuates,” he cautioned. “It could be $1.9 billion this year and next year we may not realize a surplus.”

One of the groups vying for additional funding is Thompson Rivers University.

It is seeking pre-election commitments to expand its current engineering transfer program into a four-year degree, a cost of $4.8 million a year at the end of a five-year rollout.

“We want to fill a recognized need for our provincial economy,” said Paul Dagg, the chairman of the university’s board of governors.

It is also looking for a $8-million capital contribution to a new nursing building, which would allow it to expand by 100 seats.

Both the university and its students union are also seeking a rethinking of the current funding model, which university president Alan Shaver said is 15 years old and doesn’t recognize vast changes.

Under that model, TRU is the fifth-lowest in per student funding among B.C.’s 11 universities, receiving 30 per cent less than University of Victoria, for example

The government’s funding model doesn’t recognize services that didn’t exist 15 years ago, Shaver said. That includes career services, mental-health support, mentor programs and sex-violence prevention.

“When we hire an expert on sexual violence, it means we have one less instructor to teach our students,” Shaver said.

TRU Students Union also made a presentation for a rewrite of financial support to students. It advocates moving from today’s tax credits, registered education savings plans and loan remission to needs-based grants aimed at lower-income families.

Presenter Leif Douglass said the students union recently commissioned a polling firm to survey 600 people in Kamloops.

That survey found 90 per cent of respondents agreed with needs-based funding for students.

Committee member and NDP MLA Carole James said she expects post-secondary funding to be a major part of what the committee hears from presenters at hearings around the province.

“They’re one of the only groups that’s been asked to cut . . . They’re really feeling the pinch at a time when the post-secondary and K-12 are critical to B.C.’s success,” she said.