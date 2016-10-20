Unveiling the new brand — U Sports in, CIS out

For the fourth time in its 110-year history, university sport in Canada will play under a new banner.

The governing body formerly known as Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) unveiled its new brand at a press conference in Toronto yesterday morning, beginning a new chapter in varsity sport across the nation. Effective immediately, the association will be known as U Sports.

“When I looked at it, the biggest challenge we really had was trying to find that empowerment to the brand,” Graham Brown, the CEO of U Sports, said in a video release of the brand.

“What we really are here for is the future students, the kids in high school who are looking to play university sport — basketball, football, rugby, field hockey — and to give them something to look to and be empowered by. I think that’s what a singular brand with a powerful face can really do for our organization.”

Talk of an extensive rebrand was touched on at June’s CIS annual general meeting, when athletic directors from across Canada were told the association hoped to have a new name and logo in place for the start of the 2016-2017 athletic season.

In speaking with KTW earlier this year, Thompson Rivers WolfPack athletic director Ken Olynyk said the aim of the rebrand was to bring the four regional associations — the Canada West Universities Athletic Association (CWUAA), Ontario University Athletics (OUA), Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and Atlantic University Sport (AUS) — “pulling in the same direction so that we start to look at the CIS as who we are, rather than four regional associations.”

Reached yesterday, Olynyk said he thinks the association hit the mark with U Sports.

“I think it did what it was supposed to do — it’s exciting, it’s a new brand, it’s simple, yet it’s strong,” he said.

“It’s going to be exciting and I think it does accomplish what we wanted. It brings the country together, it brings all the membership together and I think it helps us highlight and bring together all of our student-athletes across the country.”

One of the key objectives in developing the new brand was to find a name that was recognizable in both English and French — one bilingual name for one bilingual nation.

In its 110-year history, university athletics in Canada have been known as the Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union Central (1906), the Canadian Athletic Union (1961) and Canadian Interuniversity Sport (2001), all of which had different translations and different acronyms in the country’s two native languages.

That won’t be the case with U Sports.

“We really wanted to put something in place that was going to feel more youthful, more energetic, more vibrant than anything that had ever come before in their 110-year history,” said Ben Hulse, one of the partners of Hulse and Durrell, the Vancouver-based design firm that created the brand.

“But it was also really, really important that at the core, everyone understands this brand. Through the organization’s entire history, there was never a bilingual name that spoke to all Canadians.”

Olynyk said the WolfPack will begin implementing the new logo and name as soon as possible, replacing CIS on the program’s basketball and volleyball courts, publications and other materials.

Another important factor in the brand’s creation was to keep up with the needs of a fast-changing digital era. U Sports will take over as the brand of record immediately, with the association’s new website scheduled to be launched in 2017. In the meantime, the website can be found at usports.ca.

U Sports governs all university athletics in Canada, which includes 56 universities, 12,000 student-athletes and 500 coaches. A total of 7,700 games and events occur each year, including 21 national championships.