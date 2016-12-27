Update on Boxing Day crash on Highway 1 in Cherry Creek

UPDATE TO BOXING DAY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 1 IN CHERRY CREEK:

Kamloops Rural RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird has released more information on the two-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 1 as an air ambulance landed to take a patient to Royal Inland Hospital.

Police responded at 2 p.m. to the collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Cherry Creek Ranch.

A smaller Chevrolet car was travelling eastbound when the driver lost control on icy roads, crossing into the path of an oncoming westbound Ford pickup truck. After the collision, the pickup ended up in the highway’s north ditch.

“The impact occurred with the front driver’s bumper of the truck and the driver’s and passenger door of the car,” Aird said.

The female driver of the car was pinned in the vehicle until paramedics could free her.

Savona Fire and Rescue also arrived to help as Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were busy with a serious crash on Paul Lake Road.

Aird said Highway 1 in Cherry Creek was closed for more than an hour as an air ambulance was brought in to take injured driver from the car. Her rear-seat passenger, a young girl, had minor injuries, as did the driver of the truck and her passenger. All three were taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Aird said roads were extremely icy at the time of the collision, noting recommended speeds would have been under 80 km/hr.

“Police are continuing to investigate and note several folks were instrumental in providing immediate medical attention, including a doctor, an off-duty nurse and several first aiders,” Aird said.