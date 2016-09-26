Update: Kamloops Mounties search house for armed suspect; home is empty

A police incident in downtown Kamloops has ended with the possibility the drama that unfolded was a result of a false alarm.

Kamloops Mounties surrounded a house at 146 Columbia St. downtown on Monday afternoon following reports of a person in the area with a handgun.

At 3 p.m., officers searched the home and found nobody inside.

For about an hour, police were focusing on the house, using a bullhorn to urge a person inside to come out.

“Come out with your hands up and nobody will get hurt,” was the refrain as seven officers train their pistols on the house, which is directly across from St. Ann’s Academy.

Another officer had an assault rifle, while a police dog was also on the scene.

Some residents of neighbouring homes were not been able to get to the properties while the police operation continues.