UPDATE: Missing man located; is safe and sound

UPDATE: Kamloops Mounties reported Christmas Day that Victor Lindley has been found and spoken to and is safe.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing this week.

Victor Lindley is believed to be in the Kamloops area and was last seen on Monday, Dec. 19.

Lindley is white and 58 years of age. He a stands 5-foot-9, has a slim build, salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his well-being and would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindley is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.