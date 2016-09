Update: No foul play in man’s death in North Kamloops

Police have ruled out foul play after a body was discovered in North Kamloops over the weekend.

Mounties said they were notified of a body on the ground near the 100-block of Tranquille Road at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Through investigation, nothing suspicious was found and the file is now with the coroner’s office,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, noting police had confirmed the deceased’s identity.

She would only say he was a man in his 20s.

The coroner’s investigation is ongoing.