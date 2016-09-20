Update: Northills Centre reopens after hoax bomb threat

Update: Northills Centre reopens after hoax bomb threat

By
Kamloops This Week
-
16
0
SHARE
Northills Shopping Centre was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to Kamloops RCMP. The call turned out to be a hoax. Tim Petruk/KTW

In the end, it was a hoax bomb-threat call, the latest of many that have been made in Kamloops in the past few years.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a bomb threat at Northills Centre on Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received a phone call at 11:40, claiming there was a bomb at the mall. She said officers immediately responded and evacuated all stores, noting Kamloops Fire and Rescue and BC Ambulance were notified and also responded.

“Officers and a police dog searched the mall and determined that there was no threat inside of the mall,” Shelkie said. “Employees and customers were allowed back into the stores at 1:25 pm.”

She said the investigation into who made the call continues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login