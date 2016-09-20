Update: Northills Centre reopens after hoax bomb threat

In the end, it was a hoax bomb-threat call, the latest of many that have been made in Kamloops in the past few years.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a bomb threat at Northills Centre on Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received a phone call at 11:40, claiming there was a bomb at the mall. She said officers immediately responded and evacuated all stores, noting Kamloops Fire and Rescue and BC Ambulance were notified and also responded.

“Officers and a police dog searched the mall and determined that there was no threat inside of the mall,” Shelkie said. “Employees and customers were allowed back into the stores at 1:25 pm.”

She said the investigation into who made the call continues.