Update: Police find suspect in Saskatchewan murder, shooting of Mountie near Golden

UPDATE: The Revelstoke Review is reporting the manhunt for police shooting and murder suspect Sheldon Kyle Thunderblanket in Revelstoke has ended.

The newspaper reports police say the suspect has been found, though it is not known if he is in custody or has been killed.

The City of Revelstoke issued a release at noon on Wednesday to note the Mountie shot has had reconstructive surgery on her hand and arm and is recovering in hospital.

The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon shooting of an RCMP officer near Golden is wanted in connection to a murder and attempted murder in Saskatchewan.

Police are looking for Sheldon Kyle Thunderblanket. The aboriginal man stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The female Mountie, reportedly shot in the arm when approaching a stolen vehicle at a traffic stop, was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a stolen vehicle connected to Thunderblanket was found at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of Revelstoke.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the search for Thunderblanket is being conducted Wednesday morning in a four-kilometre area east of Revelstoke. The Trans-Canada Highway is restricted to a single lane, with alternating traffic in a section beginning six kilometres east of Revelstoke and continuing east toward Golden.

Moskaluk said RCMP in traffic services, emergency response, police dog services and general duty members are all involved in the search.

Thunderblanket is also wanted in connection to a shooting Monday night in a home on the Little Pine First Nation, 75 kilometres northwest of North Battleford, Sask.

Police found one person dead and other seriously injured.