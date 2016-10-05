Use health-care dollars on treatment and recovery, not on supervised drug-use sites

Editor:

Re: Supervised drug-use site debate:

Thirteen years ago, Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside opened the first supervised drug-injection site in North America.

This was to be a three-year clinical trial with an evaluation summary and reports for each year to determine the significance of Insite with regards to harm reduction in overdose mortality. The very rationale for the endeavours in Sydney, Australia, and Vancouver were specifically to gather data, they were created as scientific pilot projects.

Beginning in 1996, snowball sampling was used to recruit injection drug users in the Downtown Eastside for a prospective cohort study.

Data for the study comparing service users were obtained from 400 members of this cohort who returned for a semi-annual follow-up interviews and who reported using drugs by injection in the past six months. Snow balling is when the first respondent refers an acquaintance and that friend refers a friend and so on. Such samples are biased because of the higher response rate. In another study in 2005, those reported to have used Insite tended to be younger, inject in public, homeless or unstable, use cocaine daily and recently to have had a non-fatal overdose.

In 2009, the BC Centre released a report summarizing 33 Insite Studies, all co-authored by Thomas Kerr, co-director of the Addiction and Urban Health Research Initiative at the BC Centre, who states his conclusions are unassailable.

Media and journal publication in this case did not meet the basic standards of professionalism as propaganda is seemingly interjected, since these studies results contained positive outcomes 100 per cent of the time.

From 2003 to 2011, the BC Centre received $2.6 million from B.C. taxpayers to “study” Insite. Drug Free Australia has documented its allegations that the Sydney injecting-rooms evaluations were often providing misleading or totally erroneous conclusions or otherwise failing to make the necessary conclusions from negative data.

Illicit drug-overdose deaths in B.C. in the first six months of the year in 2007 numbered 202. In the first six months of 2015, there were 505 such deaths. This year, 433 overdose deaths had been counted between Jan. 1 and July 31.

It has been stated illicit drug-overdose deaths with fentanyl detected increased to approximately 62 per cent. Illicit drugs users take with them to Vancouver’s supervised injection site overwhelmingly contain fentanyl, according to a new test that can quickly detect the drug.

However, most users who learn their drugs contain fentanyl use them anyway.

The typical number of visits to Insite in a standard 18-hour day is about 700 and it is indicated the site may be accommodating a highly marginalized population; a group that can’t be, or refuses to be, treated.

Health-care costs continue to rise and emergency care is still escalating with medical attention regardless of safe-injection sites. Many abstinence-based treatment programs are not being funded.

The question of ethics to support the administration of drugs of unknown and illicit substance (or, if tested, actually known to contain fentanyl), purity or potency undercuts the morals of medical practice and sets a disturbing example for the health system.

It has been alluded that rather than “chasing the dragon” and making the vehicle for drug abuse easier to access, our essential health services provide better treatment and recovery facilities.

In measuring demographics, the Downtown Eastside has one of the lowest per capita incomes of any urban area in Canada and one of the highest crises with respect to injection drug abuse.

To compare Kamloops in such a similar analogy sets a tone of remarkable incongruity for this community.

Sharlene Klein

Kamloops