Use of illegal drugs must be stopped or reduced

Editor:

The making of illegal drugs legal with terminology — illicit drugs become recreational drugs — and the implementation of supervised drug-use sites makes me wonder what happened to common sense.

Street drugs are illegally sold by drug dealers and are gang-affiliated. The use of illegal drugs must be stopped or reduced.

The possession and use of these illegal drugs are criminal offences, yet governments give the nod to set up sites to use them.

Who pays for these sites and the drugs being used there?

Who pays for the use of naloxone and the wages of paramedics, Mounties and hospital staff to deal with this?

We live in a sick society when money is thrown away creating supervised sites for people to use illegal drugs while others who need legal medication cannot afford it and cannot get the health care they require.

Frank Desmet

Kamloops