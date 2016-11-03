Use of vulgarity by pro-choice protestors a poor tactic

Editor:

Re: Jenn Johnson’s letter of Oct. 25 (‘Feminazi’ as harmful as other racial, religious slurs’):

I recommend she drive by the intersection of Third Avenue and Columbia Street and see the signs for herself.

I would like to enlighten her on a couple of them.

One sign held by a woman who is usually topless reads: “If I wanted the church in my womb, I would bang a priest.”

Another reads: “If abortion is murder then blow jobs are cannibalism.”

Try explaining to your six-year-old son what a blow job is as you drive by.

That is after you explain to your little ones about public nudity and what “banging” is.

There are two daycare centres a block up on Third Avenue.

And then explain how intolerant these people are of the Church.

Great showing for feminism.

Oh, by the way, city bylaw’s number is 250-828-3409 if you want the rude signs removed.

Debra Noel

Kamloops