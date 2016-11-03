Use of vulgarity by pro-choice protestors a poor tactic

Use of vulgarity by pro-choice protestors a poor tactic

By
Kamloops This Week
-
12
0
SHARE

Editor:

Re: Jenn Johnson’s letter of Oct. 25 (‘Feminazi’ as harmful as other racial, religious slurs’): 

I recommend she drive by the intersection of Third Avenue and Columbia Street and see the signs for herself.

I would like to enlighten her on a couple of them.

One sign held by a woman who is usually topless reads: “If I wanted the church in my womb, I would bang a priest.” 

Another reads: “If abortion is murder then blow jobs are cannibalism.” 

Try explaining to your six-year-old son what a blow job is as you drive by.

That is after you explain to your little ones about public nudity and what “banging” is.

There are two daycare centres a block up on Third Avenue. 

And then explain how intolerant these people are of the Church.

Great showing for feminism.

Oh, by the way, city bylaw’s number is 250-828-3409 if you want the rude signs removed. 

Debra Noel 

Kamloops

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login