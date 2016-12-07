User pay, property tax overhaul required

Editor:

The threat of a sizeable hike in next year’s property taxes is a taxing proposition to many Kamloopsians on fixed incomes.

It is high time council seriously think of cutting some services that are offered free to many who can otherwise afford to pay for them.

In addition, user pay should gradually become the norm for activities patronized by specific sections of the community for which they are meant.

Kamloops council in the past few years has adopted the mantra of “higher and upward” in setting residential tax rates.

Has council ever conducted a survey to find out how many of its residents are on fixed incomes and considered proportionate slabs of reduced tax billing?

It is ridiculous that many seniors and low-income pensioners have to pay more than $800 per year on water and sewer charges, very little of a service a senior uses in a small home.

Council must take drastic steps to remedy the existing anomalies in billing a vulnerable section of its population.

We know there are some high-paying jobs in our area that can supplement the city’s coffers if council was to address those in need on the tax rolls.

Let’s aggressively act on a different tax system.

Ryan Mitra

Kamloops