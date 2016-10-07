Home Community Using music for the message CommunityNewsHealth Using music for the message By Kamloops This Week - October 7, 2016 3 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter From left: James Meger, Gavin Youngash, Johnny Andrews and Mike Young form the band Froghead. The Vancouver rock band and tap dancer Susan Nase brought their message about youth mental health, specifically, psychosis, to South Kamloops secondary school on Friday. Young spoke personally about how psychosis affected his life. The ReachOut Psychosis presentation has been effectively putting out the message to B.C.'s youth since 2005, performing in gymnasiums and auditoriums to more than 20,000 students annually. ReachOut is a program of the B.C. Schizophrenia Society and HereToHelp. The presentation provides resources and information for friends, siblings, teachers and parents. For more information, go online to http://www.heretohelp.bc.ca/. Dave Eagles/KTW