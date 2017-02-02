Using White Cane Week to put spotlight on funding

B.C. spends the lowest amount per capita in Canada to help those who live with vision loss — but Ken Gray is hoping recent advocacy work might change that.

Gray, chairman of the board for the B.C. and Yukon chapter of the CNIB — formerly known as the Canadian National Institute for the Blind — said he and others have been speaking to local MLAs Todd Stone and Terry Lake about the funding.

“I am hopeful we can turn it around,” Gray said.

The type of funding he is seeking to be increased is that used for rehabilitation therapy for people with vision loss, the kinds of help he is familiar with as a person who is a legally blind.

Gray will talk about his own story, about how technology can help those with vision impairments, about the advocacy work being done on their behalf and about the value of such supports when he addresses a luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of White Cane Week in the city.

Gray’s blindness is a result of albinism and nystagmus, both of which, among other symptoms, can affect the eyes.

He said the conditions can lead to frustration when he can’t recognize people or drive a car, among other activities others take for granted.

“It affects me every day,” he said.

The CNIB became part of Gray’s life as a child, providing low-technology aides that helped him in school and providing assistance finding work.

While Gray has employment — he is deacon at St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Kamloops — he said “good employment remains a challenge” for many with vision issues or most other disabilities.

Gray isn’t a fan of the word “disability,” noting it is a social construct that fails to recognize people’s actual abilities to navigate situations and accomplish goals, something many with challenges are able to do, even if it involves supports.

Gray believes many with such challenges in B.C. feel vulnerable.

“They’re worried about bus passes, stable funding,” he said, noting it is why he is involved in the lobbying effort through the CNIB to see funding boosted.

Tickets for Gray’s presentation at Desert Gardens Community Centre, 540 Seymour St., are $12 and can be reserved by calling 250-372-5604.

The lunch starts at noon.