Vala signs with Stars

Vala signs with Stars

By
Kamloops This Week
-
14
0
SHARE
Czech import Ondrej Vala is poised for a big season in a top-four role on the Kamloops Blazers’ blue line. Who will round out the Blazers’ back end is still to be determined. Allen Douglas/KTW

Dallas Stars’ general manager Jim Nill announced on Monday the NHL club has signed Kamloops Blazers’ defenceman Ondrej Vala to a three-year entry-level contract.

Vala, 18, is playing in his second WHL season with the Blazers.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Kolin, Czech Republic, has competed on the international level for the Czech Republic, skating in five games at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship in Grand Forks, N.D.

He also represented his country at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, appearing in four games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login