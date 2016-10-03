Vala signs with Stars

Dallas Stars’ general manager Jim Nill announced on Monday the NHL club has signed Kamloops Blazers’ defenceman Ondrej Vala to a three-year entry-level contract.

Vala, 18, is playing in his second WHL season with the Blazers.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Kolin, Czech Republic, has competed on the international level for the Czech Republic, skating in five games at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship in Grand Forks, N.D.

He also represented his country at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, appearing in four games.