Valleyview Skating Club medals in Armstrong

The Valleyview Skating Club captured 10 medals in the Okanagan Interclub Competition in Armstrong over the weekend.
In Star 1 competition, Lexi Pockett grabbed the gold medal, while Sarah Steed picked up silver.
In Star 2, Ashlyn Wassing led the way with a gold medal, as did Hannah Steed. Mataya Poackett won silver.
Tieler Shular won gold in Star 3.
Meanwhile, in interpretive competition, Leila Khelouiati won bronze in Pre-intro Interpretive.
Brenna Wassing was third in Bronze Interpretive, while MacKenzie Sewell was first and Brooklyn Castro was second in Silver Interpretive.
Haley Barber finished first in Gold Interpretive.