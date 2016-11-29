Valleyview Skating Club medals in Armstrong

The Valleyview Skating Club captured 10 medals in the Okanagan Interclub Competition in Armstrong over the weekend.

In Star 1 competition, Lexi Pockett grabbed the gold medal, while Sarah Steed picked up silver.

In Star 2, Ashlyn Wassing led the way with a gold medal, as did Hannah Steed. Mataya Poackett won silver.

Tieler Shular won gold in Star 3.

Meanwhile, in interpretive competition, Leila Khelouiati won bronze in Pre-intro Interpretive.

Brenna Wassing was third in Bronze Interpretive, while MacKenzie Sewell was first and Brooklyn Castro was second in Silver Interpretive.

Haley Barber finished first in Gold Interpretive.