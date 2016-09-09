Valleyview Skating Club medals in Vancouver

The Valleyview Skating Club captured four medals at the 2016 International Adult Figure Skating Competition in Vancouver on the weekend.

The International Skating Union event included hundreds of competitions from around the world, of all different ages and abilities.

Eva Davies led the way for Valleyview, capturing gold in both Gold Freeskate 1 and Gold Artistic 1.

Lisa Henson also left Vancouver with a medal, finishing third in Gold Freeskate 2.

Cheyenne Irving rounded out the medal haul, finishing third in Gold Artistic 3. She also finished fourth in Gold Freeskate 3.

Marilyn Triggs finished sixth in Bronze Freeskate 4 and sixth in Bronze Artistic 4. Janet Dabner was eighth in both Gold Freeskate 3 and Gold Artistic 3.