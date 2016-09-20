Vancouverites drive better than us

Editor:
Is it me, or are people both behind the wheel, or on foot, being as stupid as possible since school went back into session. Seriously — Vancouverites are doing a better job driving.
Kirsten Anderson
Kamloops
|
10°
Currently
|
Today
High 16° / Low 6°
|
Tomorrow
High 20° / Low 7°
Editor:
Is it me, or are people both behind the wheel, or on foot, being as stupid as possible since school went back into session. Seriously — Vancouverites are doing a better job driving.
Kirsten Anderson
Kamloops