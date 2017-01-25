Vavenby residents can now use their water

Vavenby residents received the OK Wednesday to turn their taps back on, but they now face a familiar problem.

While the water taken from the North Thompson River is free of diesel contamination, the Thompson-Nicola Region District warned it is now affected by unrelated season turbidity.

The agency that operates the utility warned that risk from turbidity is low. But those with compromised immune systems, including elderly people, children and those with chronic disease, should boil water for at least a minute to kill any pathogens present.

The TNRD and Interior Health Authority shut off Vavenby’s water intake last week following the crash of a semi-trailer unit into the North Thompson River north of the town, near Avola.

The intake was later turned on to refill the reservoir, but the public health agency told residents it was only to be used to flush toilets.

The regional district supplied eight litres a day of bottled water and offered showering facilities at the local fire hall.

Subsequent testing found no traces of diesel fuel.