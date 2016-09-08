Venom hand out annual awards

The Kamloops Venom held their 2016 year-end awards banquet at Mount Paul Golf Course.

Riley Peterson was named most valuable player and was the team’s leading scorer, Kyle Pauwels won the Governor’s Award, Kolby Pauwels was the team’s unsung hero and Anthony Matusiak won rookie of the year.

Brady Georget was named the Venom’s best defensive player, while Bowen Stauffer and Riley Lawryk shared the Most Inspirational Player Award.

Riley Polacik, Jordan Murray, Ryan Emery and Kyle Pauwels are Kamloops’ graduating players.