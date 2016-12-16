Venues set for 2017 Special Olympics

With the opening ceremony a little more than six months away, organizers have set the venues for the 2017 Special Olympics B.C. Summer Games.

The 2017 Games, which will be held in Kamloops July 7 and July 8, are expected to be B.C.’s largest provincial Games to date. 1,600 athletes and coaches will be in the Tournament Capital for the event.

Bowlertime and Falcon Lanes will host fivepin and tenpin bowling competition, while Brocklehurst Pool will host swimming and the Kamloops Golf and Country Club will play host to golf action.

McArthur Island will be the home of bocce and soccer, while School District 73 gymnasiums will host basketball.

Sandman Centre will be the home of the opening ceremony, powerlifting and rhythmic gymnastics and the Tournament Capital Centre will host athletics competition.

Softball play will be held at the Tournament Capital Ranch.

