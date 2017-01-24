Vibe climbing up South Coast Women’s Hockey League standings

Two victories over the Surrey Mavericks leave the Kamloops Vibe one point behind the league-leading South Fraser TNT in the South Coast Women’s Hockey League standings.

Kamloops blanked Surrey 3-0 on Saturday and 4-0 on Sunday, with both games played at Sandman Centre.

Recording points on the weekend for the Vibe were Cat Young (3G, 1A), Alyssa Reid (1G, 2A), Rochelle Smith (1G, 2A), Gaylene Smith (1G, 1A), Kathryn Haegedorn (1G, 1A), Bianca Olson (1A), Courtney Morice (1A), Desiree Blair (1A) and Emily Edmundson (1A).

Ashley Fisher was between the pipes for Kamloops to record her 10th straight shutout victory.

The SCWHL all-star game will be held on Feb. 4 in Abbotsford.

Reid, Edmundson, Olson, Fisher, Jackie Sollis and Rochelle Smith have been invited to play.