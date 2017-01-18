Vibe endure rocky weekend

The Kamloops Vibe earned three of a possible eight points on a four-game road trip to the Coast on the weekend.

Kamloops split with the Meadow Ridge Moose, winning 3-0 and losing 2-1, fell 3-1 to South Fraser TNT and tied the Richmond Devils 1-1.

Rochelle Smith had three goals and an assist for the Vibe on the weekend in support of netminder Alana Parker. Cat Young pitched in with two goals.

Kamloops, which sits third in league standings, will play host to two games against the Surrey Mavericks at Sandman Centre this weekend.

Game times are 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.