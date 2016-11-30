Vibe enter break with pair of wins

The Kamloops Vibe scored a pair of wins over the Fraser Valley Jets in South Coast Women’s Hockey League play at Sandman Centre on the weekend.

Kamloops downed Fraser Valley 5-0 on Saturday and 6-0 on Sunday, with Ashley Fisher picking up shutouts between the pipes in both games.

Recording points on the weekend for the Vibe were Rochelle Smith (4G, 5A), Gaylene Scott (3G, 5A), Elaine Topolnisky (1G, 2A), Kacey Seymour (1G, 1A), Jenna Ormondy (1G), Amber Gudmundson (1G), Melissa Brunn (3A), Alyssa Reid (3A), Cat Young (1A) and Desiree Blair (1A).

Kamloops (7-1-3) sits second in league standings, three points behind the Richmond Devils, who are 10-0 entering the Christmas break.

Smith leads the league 22 points, 14 of them goals, while Fisher is the league’s top goaltender with a save percentage of .973.