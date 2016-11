After a four-week break, the Kamloops Vibe will be on the ice this weekend for a pair of home games against the Fraser Valley Jets at Sandman Centre.

Game times are 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The Vibe are sitting in second place in South Coast Women’s Hockey League standings with a 5-1-3 record, behind the perfect 9-0-0 Richmond Devils and one point up on third-place Meadow Ridge.