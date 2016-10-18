Vibe players to face China

Eight members of the Kamloops Vibe will take on the hosts of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games this weekend, part of a South Coast Women’s Hockey League select team playing Saturday in Richmond.

Ashley Fisher, Jackie Sollis, Rochelle Smith, Alyssa Reid, Courtney Morice, Emily Edmundson, Dayna Briggs and Emily Jude will represent the Vibe against the Chinese national team, which will be in Metro Vancouver for five games from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23. The club, ranked 15th in the world by the International Ice Hockey Federation, will also play the UBC Thunderbirds, the Richmond Devils, the South Fraser TNT and the Pacific Steelers.

The Vibe will also play league action in the Lower Mainland this weekend, taking on the Surrey Mavericks on Friday night, the Trinity Western Spartans on Saturday morning and the Island Surge on Sunday afternoon.