Vibe win twice on the road

The Kamloops Vibe picked up a pair of victories in South Coast Women’s Hockey League action on the weekend, defeating the Surrey Mavericks 6-0 and the Island Surge 3-0.

The weekend road trip included hat tricks from both Rochelle Smith and Emily Edmundson. Netminder Ashley Fisher stopped all 38 shots she faced for a pair of shutouts.

The Vibe had one other contest scheduled for the weekend, a matchup against the Trinity Western Spartans, but it was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Smith finished the road trip with four goals and an assist, while Edmundson had three goals and two assists. Jenna Ormondy (1G, 1A), Courtney Morice (1G), Kathryn Haegedorn (1A), Bianca Olson (1A), Lindsey Rose (1A), Alyssa Reid (1A), Amber Gudmundson (1A) and Jackie Sollis (1A) also hit the scoresheet in the contests.

Also on tap for the weekend was a matchup against the Chinese national team, in which Fisher, Reid Smith, Morice, Sollis and Edmundson were selected to play for a SCWHL Select Team. Reid scored the lone goal for the Canadian club, which fell 3-1.

The Vibe will return to Kamloops this weekend, taking on the Spartans in three contests. The club plays Saturday at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and once on Sunday at Memorial Arena at 9:15 a.m.