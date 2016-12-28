Victim in Blackpool fire identified

The BC Coroner’s Service has identified a woman who died in a fire at her trailer home in Blackpool, a small community a small community just south of Clearwater.

Clearwater is about 90 minutes northeast of Kamloops on Highway 5 North.

Liane Marianne McDonald, 61, was unable to be rescued by neighbours, the coroner said.

She was at her home in the 900-block of Mountainview Road at about 10 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 1 when neighbours noticed smoke and called 911.

Firefighters from both Blackpool and Clearwater responded to the fire, but were unable to rescue McDonald.

Her dog also perished in the blaze.

The provincial fire commissioner’s office said the fire started in the living room, but investigators were unable to determine its cause.

The older trailer unit was more flammable than contemporary units.