Victoria sends City of Kamloops $1.2 million

The City of Kamloops has received its annual payment in lieu of property taxes from the provincial government.

Each November, the province sends municipalities grants to cover the cost of services such as sewers, roads and fire protection that benefitted government properties.

The calculation includes warehouses, office buildings and other property owned by the province, but not schools or hospitals, nor parks, highways and property managed by Crown corporations.

This year, the province paid Kamloops $1.2 million in compensation.