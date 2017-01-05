Victoria will spend $50 million to hire teachers, support workers

The provincial government is allocating $50 million to immediately hire teachers and improve student supports.

The move is the first the government has officially made after losing a protracted dispute with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of the union on its right to bargain class size limits and composition during contract talks.

That ruling, issued in November, restored contract language from 2002 that was removed from the collective agreement by then-education minister Christy Clark.

The funding announced Thursday by Education Minister Mike Bernier is for the current school year and represents enough compensation to hire 1,000 teachers.

Each school district, in consultation with its union locals, will determine the number of teachers to be hired, as well as specialty teachers that include special-education teachers, speech-language pathologists, behaviour-intervention specialists, school psychologists, aboriginal-support teachers, counsellors, English-language learners teachers and teacher-librarians.

With the dispute still in the justice system during the last round of bargaining between the government and the BCTF, the two parties agreed they would reopen the agreement and renegotiate should the size and composition language be restored by the courts.

Bernier said the two sides are continuing to meet and review the old language, as well as current district-level information on classrooms and compositions.

“These negotiations will determine how to modernize the language so it reflects changes to classrooms that have taken place over the past 15 years,” Bernier said in a press release announcing the money allocation.