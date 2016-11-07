View From City Hall: Ajax, Hillary, Donald, champagne, bad whisky and best interests

A few days ago, amid my obsessing and agonizing over the U.S. election,

I received a few emails from supporters of the Ajax mine proposal.

“Arjun Singh”, one began, “it appears you are fence-sitting again re: decisions.”

The email went on to make what I consider important and reasonable arguments.

Then, this line: “If you think we can thrive on clean industry alone, like tourism, you have your head in the sand.”

How does calling out someone who you don’t personally know for “fence-sitting” or having their “head in the sand” convince them you may be right?

My initial, and often foundational assumption, is that we are all trying to do our best by our own individual values and opinions.

Think the best of people and often they will think the best of you. I have found these assumptions to be powerful and effective.

In this spirit, I know the author of the email wanted to powerfully get points across.

It’s not the first time I’ve been called a fence-sitter. Calling me a fence-sitter is one activity that sometimes seems to bridge the divides on Ajax in our community.

I just want to share how that comes across on the receiving end — to me and, I imagine, to many elected officials.

It’s simply harder to consider the substantive points thoughtfully when you start thinking defensively.

• Shifting to my obsession and agony over goings-on down south, today is the big day.

I’ll admit I have had a very hard time thinking the best about Donald Trump. I am one of the thousands, perhaps millions, who have lost bets predicting he would never get this close to the most powerful office in the world.

I feel strongly that Hillary Clinton is a much better candidate. I am torn between two strong competing and very different arguments as to why.

And if you promise not to call me a f**** s*****, I am happy to elaborate.

Many argue Clinton is the best choice of two bad options.

Surveys have shown Trump and Clinton to be the two most unpopular major party presidential nominees in history.

Others argue Clinton is the best qualified person ever to run. She has chosen to offer her incredible lifetime of experience and demonstrated dedication to serve when she could be simply enjoying life without the incredible scrutiny and nastiness of this campaign.

I think I subscribe more to the second argument.

There is still plenty not to like about Clinton’s record. I’m hoping the U.S. media will carefully watch a new Clinton administration and hold her accountable.

What if, though, you are reading this column in the first days of a Trump presidency?

I know good people who have found their issues, ideas and grievances well represented by Trump.

Instead of my expected mild champagne hangover, I might be nursing a bad hangover caused by bad whisky.

But it is important to me the results are respected, short of any obvious widespread electoral shenanigans.

As my beloved father used to say: “Democracy is the worst system except for everything else.”

The email I received about Ajax ended with: “Please remember why you are on council and vote with city’s BEST interest in mind.”

I try to do this every council meeting and I know all my council colleagues do, too.

Still, the votes are not always unanimous. If there was unanimous agreement on BEST interests, we wouldn’t need elections and councils and agonizing presidential elections.

Very best wishes for a great week!

Arjun Singh is a Kamloops councillor. Council columns appear monthly in KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com. Singh can be reached by email at asingh@kamloops.ca. To comment on this column, email editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.