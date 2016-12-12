View From City Hall: A snapshot of YKA

Kamloops Airport (YKA) at Fulton Field is a critical component of the local economy.

The airport adds $40 million to the local economy, direct and indirect employees account for 600 local jobs and the airport complex generates $8 million in tax revenue annually.

The airport is owned by the City of Kamloops and managed by the Kamloops Airport Authority Society (KAAS).

I am president of the KAAS, and Mayor Peter Milobar, Coun. Tina Lange, CAO David Trawin and communications manager Tammy Robertson are city representatives.

There are three local appointees: Tony Ryan, Brent Ballingall and Rob Wilson. Wilson also serves as treasurer of the KAAS.

Recognizing the importance of the airport as a regional asset, Tk’emlups Indian Band Chief Fred Seymour represents local First Nations, Steve Rice represents the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Ron Babiy represents the airport business community.

With approximately $60 million in assets, the airport generates $800,000 in revenue for the city and does not require any tax draw. Revenues are largely gained though passenger airport-improvement fees, landing fees and rental/lease charges.

In 1997, when Transport Canada was transferring airport operations to municipalities, Kamloops entered into a long-term lease with YVR Airport Services (now known as the Vantage Airport Group) and an operating entity known as Kamloops Airport Ltd. (KAL) was established.

Fred Legace is the managing director of the airport and he and all of other airport employees work for either Vantage Airport Group or a series of subcontractors.

Airport revenues are reinvested in capital improvements, often supported by federal and provincial levels of government.

In 2008, the terminal was expanded and modernized. In 2010, the runway was extended to 8,000 feet. In 2014, the airport spent $7 million resurfacing the runway. This year, with the help of Transportation Minister Todd Stone and the B.C. Air Access Program, $3.4 million was invested in apron improvements. This winter, the airport will partner with the city in a major sewer-upgrading project.

Every year, approximately 300,000 commercial and recreational air travellers pass through the airport.

They access the world through regularly scheduled services to Calgary and Vancouver.

While KAAS is always marketing our airport and looking to add flights and destinations, we recognize the challenges in the industry and the requirements for high passenger volumes. We need to make use of additional flight opportunities when they are tested in the YKA market.

The airport does not only serve the commercial-passenger market. The popularity of online shopping means parcel-delivery services is a growing segment of our operations.

Service to the aircraft industry, fuel and aircraft repair services, general aviation, air-ambulance services, Kamloops Fire Centre, Provincial Air Tanker base and extensive Nav Canada operations complete the picture of the airport’s operations.

However, we still have room to grow. In conjunction with Venture Kamloops, the airport has land available for more commercial and light-industrial operations.

The airport is key to our community’s continued success.

Thompson Rivers University, Sun Peaks, heli-ski operations, golf excursions, international tourism and the corporate-business sector are important partners.

You, too, can help our airport’s success by making sure your next flight accesses the world through YKA.

Ken Christian is a Kamloops councillor. Council columns appear monthly in KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com. Christian can be reached by email at kchristian@kamloops.ca. To comment on this column, email editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.