View from City Hall: Focus this week is on homelessness

This week is Homelessness Action Week.

Most of us are recovering from a weekend stuffing our faces with turkey and mashed potatoes.

The season is beginning to shift and a crispness is starting to greet us as we leave home each morning. Though it’s 2016 and we live in one of the most affluent nations on earth, sadly, there are still members of our community who do not have adequate housing.

In 2012, the Kamloops affordable housing needs assessment clearly identified housing needs of all types in Kamloops. According to the assessment, our community was short 2,222 units (99 temporary supported, 120 subsidized, 1,632 private-market rental and 371 entry-level ownership).

Some moderate progress has been made since 2012, but partnership from provincial and federal governments has been severely lacking. Numerous properties in Kamloops are zoned for affordable housing and the lands have been made available to agencies wanting to utilize them.

Up to $150,000 is available through the city’s affordable housing reserve fund for new housing projects. The fund is not at more than $1 million and has been growing in part through funds raised via the sale of units from previously supported housing projects.

A local project that has had significant success in reducing homelessness in our community is the Kamloops Rent Bank, administered by the Elizabeth Fry Society and supported by the city.

The bank helps renters who face imminent eviction with a one-time low interest loan. The bank gives them a second chance to regain their footing, thereby helping them avoid what would otherwise be a tumultuous situation. The repayment rate has been quite good at 85 per cent, with repayment funds being recycled into the program.

Homelessness Action Week culminates with a large event, Project Connect, in Spirit Square on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event aims to connect disadvantaged members of our community with important services and community agencies.

I hope to see you there!

• On another note . . .

At the Sept. 13th council meeting, medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema presented city council with a strong case to remain open to the concept of a supervised drug consumption site to help curtail the rash of drug overdose deaths in our city.

Both health and enforcements officials agree the best way to reduce the damage caused by illicit drug use is the Four Pillar approach, which is more nuanced compared to the rather aggressive tactics of the past.

The four pillars are harm reduction, prevention, treatment and enforcement.

Last year, the BC Coroners Service reported seven drug overdose deaths in Kamloops. In just the first six months of 2016, there were 22 documented overdose deaths in our city.

Something very serious is happening and fentanyl seems to be the primary culprit.

Council, working with other levels of government responsible for health, is willing to investigate all options that will minimize this flurry of tragedies and a supervised consumption site is on the table.

From what I’ve read, one reason fentanyl deaths have become so rampant is that fentanyl is nearly impossible to detect.

It can be ordered online and mailed. Law-enforcement officials are developing methods to detect it and cut it off before it arrives in our communities. The RCMP is also lobbying upper levels of government to have them restrict the sale of pill presses so gangs cannot so easily manufacture products that may be cut with all manner of substances.

There are strong links between homelessness, mental health and susceptibility to hard drug use.

A lot of work by all levels of government remains to be done to help stop what is happening to many disadvantaged members of our community.

It all comes down to making it a priority.

Donovan Cavers is a Kamloops councillor. Council columns appear monthly in KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com. Contact Cavers by email at dcavers@kamloops.ca.